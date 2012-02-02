LISBON Feb 2 Portugal's government has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in power grid operator REN to China State Grid and a 15 percent stake to Oman Oil for a total of 592 million euros, Treasury Secretary Maria Albuquerque told a briefing.

The companies were the only two bidders who had reached the final phase of the sell-off process, part of a programme of privatizations Portugal has agreed to carry out under the terms of its 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout loan.

The Chinese bid involves a commitment to provide financing lines worth 1 billion euros to REN from Chinese banks.

The winning bids represent an average premium of nearly 34 percent on the current market value of REN's stock, Albuquerque said.

Last month, China Three Gorges, the state-owned operator of the world's largest hydropower project, paid 2.7 billion euros for a 21 percent holding in Energias de Portugal, also promising to invest in Portugal's embattled economy. (Reporting By Filipa Lima and Andrei Khalip)