LISBON Feb 2 Portugal's government has
agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in power grid operator REN
to China State Grid and a 15 percent stake to Oman Oil
for a total of 592 million euros, Treasury Secretary Maria
Albuquerque told a briefing.
The companies were the only two bidders who had reached the
final phase of the sell-off process, part of a programme of
privatizations Portugal has agreed to carry out under the terms
of its 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout loan.
The Chinese bid involves a commitment to provide financing
lines worth 1 billion euros to REN from Chinese banks.
The winning bids represent an average premium of nearly 34
percent on the current market value of REN's stock, Albuquerque
said.
Last month, China Three Gorges, the state-owned operator of
the world's largest hydropower project, paid 2.7 billion euros
for a 21 percent holding in Energias de Portugal, also
promising to invest in Portugal's embattled economy.
