By Shrikesh Laxmidas

LISBON, March 19 Power grid operator REN's net profit was better than expected last year, despite a seven percent fall due to a new tax on energy assets, and the Portuguese firm said it would maintain its dividend.

REN Chief Financial Officer Goncalo Morais Soares told Reuters that aside from the extraordinary tax hit of 25.1 million euros, the operating side had a positive performance and the financial result improved as debt costs fell.

He said the board would propose a 0.171 euro per share dividend for 2014 to be paid this year, unchanged from 2013, adding that future dividend policy will be adjusted in a new strategic plan the firm will spell out in the second quarter.

The firm said net profit dropped to 113 million euros ($121 million) while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell just over 3 percent to 505 million.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 106 million euros and EBITDA of 504 million euros.

REN said without the extraordinary levy, which the government imposed in 2014 to help reduce the budget deficit, and some other one-off costs, recurring net profit rose more than 16 percent last year.

REN has said it will challenge the extraordinary tax, which remains in force this year, in the courts. REN's regulated asset base rose just over 1 percent to 3.53 billion euros last year.

Morais Soares also said the company was still looking to invest in international expansion and will analyse some opportunities in its new strategic business plan.

Shares in REN closed 0.2 percent higher at 2.791 euros a share before the results were announced, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which rose 0.8 percent. ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by David Clarke)