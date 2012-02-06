LISBON Feb 6 Portugal has not sounded out
advisers on options to restructure its debts after Greece, the
government said on Monday, denying a story by IFR.
"This story is not true, it is groundless," a spokesman for
the prime minister told Reuters.
The story by IFR -- a Thomson Reuters news and analysis
service -- reported that Portugal has discreetly sounded out
advisers on options to restructure its debt. The story quoted an
unnamed source said in the report to be involved in such
discussions.
The IFR report said Portugal had not actually appointed any
firm for such a task.
In recent weeks, a number of economists have said Portugal
could be forced to seek either to extend its current
78-billion-euro bailout or to restructure its debt like Greece.
The concerns focus on doubts that Portugal will be able to
return to debt markets in the second half of 2013 as envisaged
under its current bailout.
Portuguese bond yields reached euro-era highs early last
week on the concerns, although they have subsequently fallen
sharply back to mid-January levels.
The government has repeatedly denied it has any plans to
seek more bailout funds or to restructure debts.
