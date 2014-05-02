LISBON May 2 Portugal has passed the last review of its economy by creditors under a bailout, setting it up for a smooth exit from the loan program later this month, the government said on Friday.

Portugal has passed all the reviews of its economy under the program, which it was forced to seek in mid-2011 as the country was dragged into the euro zone debt crisis that sent it into its worst downturn since the 1970s.

"The conclusion (of the review) implies that the program is on a good path to its completion," Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas told a press conference.

The economy started growing again last year and bond yields have fallen sharply this year, making it likely the government opts to exit the bailout without a precautionary loan program, economists say.

Portas said the government will meet on Sunday to decide how to exit the bailout.

Experts from the 'troika' of lenders - the European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF - have been in the country for a couple of weeks to ensure Lisbon has carried out the reforms and cost cutting required under the bailout.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)