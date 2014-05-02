(Repeats to link to alerts, no change to text)

LISBON May 2 Portugal's bailout remains on track to be concluded this month and the programme has put the country on a path to sound public finances and financial stability, the 'troika' of lenders to Lisbon's bailout said on Friday.

"The programme remains on track to be concluded, following completion of this final review," the European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF said in a joint statement after completing the last review of the economy under the bailout.

"The programme has put the Portuguese economy on a path towards sound public finances, financial stability and competitiveness," they said.

Still, the lenders said that Portugal has to continue reforming after the bailout ends this month, to make the economy more flexible and resilient.

"With the programme ending, it will be essential that Portugal commits to sound economic policies for the medium term," they said. "The currently favourable economic and financial conditions should not lead to complacency."

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)