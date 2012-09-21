VILA NOVA DE GAIA, Portugal, Sept 21 Portugal's rising political tension could hinder the country's return to the bond market and is a graver risk to its economy than Spain's spiralling debt crisis, said the Chief Executive Officer of BPI, Fernando Ulrich.

The head of BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, said his outlook on debt-laden Portugal deteriorated after the latest jolt of austerity measures caused a major wave of protests and shook up the political consensus backing a 78-billion euro International Monetary Fund and European Union bailout.

"The greatest risk on the horizon is Portugal's political situation. This is my gravest concern: to see if the political and social situation worsens or eases," Ulrich told Reuters.

Analysts tie Portugal's economic outlook to the fate of Spain, which is hesitating over seeking an international bailout of its own.

Ulrich said investors should instead pay attention to Portugal's ongoing political quarrels.

He said that Spain's issues are being well taken care of by the European Central Bank and the Spanish government while Portugal may risk missing its return to the markets if political consensus deteriorates further.

"Until the prime minister's announcement (of new austerity measures) I would say we were on the good path to return to the markets on time," Ulrich said. "But now, after the communication and all the consequences it generated, I am in a moment of doubt."

Portugal is expected to return to the bond markets in September next year, when its financing needs are no longer covered by the bailout.

Discontent and mass protests in Portugal surged after the government announced a new social security levy hike, a measure which also irritated the junior partner in the ruling centre-right coalition, the CDS.

"I hope this was just a hiccup before returning to the right path," Ulrich said. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga)