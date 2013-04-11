* Insurers do not plan to sell debt they hold
* Bond yields stable, but court rejection still poses risks
* Insurer body sees no solvency problems in sector
By Filipe Alves
LISBON, April 11 Last week's rejection by
Portugal's constitutional court of some government austerity
measures is unlikely to provoke a worrying increase in the
country's risk premiums, the head of the country's insurance
industry body said on Thursday.
The court rejected planned cutbacks that would have pared as
much as 1.3 billion euros ($1.70 billion) from this year's
budget, out of total austerity package of 5 billion euros.
Portuguese benchmark 10-year bond yields rose
to two-month highs of around 6.6 percent after the ruling but
stabilised around 6.4 percent - far below their peak above 17
percent reached in early 2012 when credit rating agencies cut
Portugal's sovereign rating to "junk".
The cost of insuring against a Portuguese sovereign default
jumped to around 420 basis points, the highest since December,
but eased to 405 bps since, meaning it costs $405,000 a year to
buy $10 million of protection against default.
The Portuguese government has vowed to cut spending
elsewhere to compensate for the court ruling.
But the ruling may still cause problems for Lisbon by
delaying a planned return to full market financing. Spending
cuts promised by the government could stoke further resistance
to austerity.
"There may be factors that cause a rise in debt risk
premiums, but we don't see the situation as worrying," Pedro
Seixas Valle, head of the Portuguese Insurers' Association, told
Reuters.
He said a lot depended on European support for Portugal's
return to debt markets.
In an encouraging sign this week, international lenders have
recommended that EU policymakers give Ireland and Portugal seven
more years to repay rescue loans and help their return to full
market financing.
Seixas Valle said the insurers were not planning to sell
down the Portuguese debt they held, but expected its 18 percent
share in their overall portfolios to decrease during 2013.
"That will be above all due to a lower valuation potential
compared to 2012 and not because of us selling," he said,
describing last year's price increase as "very significant and
unlikely to repeat itself in 2013".
Portugal-based insurers hold 9 billion euros ($11.78
billion) in Portuguese sovereign debt - about 10 percent of all
privately held government debt. Their total managed portfolios
amount to 50 billion euros.
The association includes the insurance arms of the country's
main banks - Caixa Geral de Depositos (CGD), BES and
Millennium bcp - as well as local subsidiaries of
foreign insurers Allianz, Mapfre and Liberty.
Though Portuguese banks have had to reinforce their solvency
ratios due to the crisis, Seixas Valle said insurers had no
solvency problems and expected positive results in 2013.
"There is no reason to have a negative evolution in terms of
solvency levels and there could well be a positive evolution,"
he said.
($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)