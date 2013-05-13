LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Energias de Portugal (EDP) is using
securitisation techniques to fill the deficit incurred during
the production and distribution of electricity utility services.
EDP has mandated StormHarbour Securities as sole arranger
and lead manager for its new issue, called Volta Electricity
Receivables Securitization, which is backed by EUR600m of
statutory payment rights.
The transaction includes a 2-year Triple B rated senior
tranche, and will be marketed to investors from May 15 2013 in
London, Paris, and Germany, the lead said on Monday.
The issue will make some inroads into its deficit tally,
which reached EUR2.39bn for 2012 and 2013, according to its Q1
2013 results announced last Friday. It aims to recover these
amounts over the next four years.
It has EUR973m of 2012 tariff receivables to be collected in
2013-2016 in four equal annual payments at a rate of 6.32%, and
EUR1.421bn of 2013 receivables to be collected in 2013-2017
(EUR1.275bn in debt by the end of the year), at an interest rate
of around 5.85%.
This deal relates to the 2012 shortfall, as well as some
adjustments from 2010 and 2011.
EDP said in its Q1 2013 results that the 2013 deficit was
"under control", and that the "financial sustainability of
Portuguese electricity system is not at risk".
It reached an agreement with the government for a gradual
recovery of the receivables until around 2020, rather than
attempting to force a solution through in a shorter period of
time, and this deal could lay down a marker for it aiming to
achieve its goal "to fully compensate (the) 2013 increase of
regulatory receivables in Portugal with securitisation deals."
EDP has already carried out two deals this year, split
EUR141m at the end of April and EUR150m earlier this month,
which went towards financing the 2012 shortfall.
There is no government guarantee factored into the
transaction. The credit rights are adjusted dynamically to make
sure the distribution grid operator is made whole, and designed
to be sufficient to repay the securities, according to DBRS.
FAMILIAR CONCEPTS
Having issued two deals in 2009 from the EnergyOn programme,
EDP is no stranger to the methods of tariff deficit
securitisation.
The EUR1.253bn No.1 transaction securitised the 2007 and
2008 tariff deficits, closing in March, and was followed by the
EUR440.6m No.2 deal in December 2009 that financed the 2009
shortfall.
DBRS downgraded the two issues as recently as May 8, citing
changes to its methodology for the sector. One amendment was
limiting the rating uplift above the sovereign to two notches.
The agency current rates Portugal's long-term debt BBB low, and
so Volta Electricity's senior notes are at BBB high.
Tariff deficit securitisation is more commonly associated
with Spain's EUR22bn FADE programme. The government took the
step of formalising the process in 2010 with a guarantee scheme,
which shifted it to more of an agency-style programme than pure
securitisation.
Before that, however, transactions were carried out in the
private sector. In some cases, banks or other entities acquired
the payment rights to the deficit payments and then securitised
them.
These deals were not guaranteed by the government outright,
but had implicit backing through an entitlement to payment from
Comision Nacional de Energia (CNE).
Non-FADE securitisation programmes include Alectra Finance,
Bliksem Funding, Delta Spark and Rayo Finance.
Alectra Finance, Bliksem and the Rayo deals securitised the
2005 deficit, while Delta Spark was linked to the 2007 and Q1
2008 shortfalls.
Moody's and Fitch both downgraded the programmes in March
and April respectively, concerned about uncertainty of the
outcome of energy reforms.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker)