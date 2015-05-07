LISBON May 7 Portugal's largest retailer, Sonae , has sold some real estate assets in a small but profitable transaction that emboldened it to study various ways of monetising more assets, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

"We sold two small assets for 25 million euros, with a capital gain of 8.5 million, which makes the operation very relevant. This shows that our assets have a big appreciation potential," the spokesman said.

On the day Sonae announced an increase in its first-quarter net profit and sales, he said the gains from the sale would be accounted for in second-quarter results.

Analysts have said that sales of some of Sonar's real estate from its vast arsenal of commercial property could be a trigger for additional gains in the value of its shares, which have climbed around 20 percent so far this year.

The spokesman said the company was discussing various other sales with investors willing to accept lower return on investment as interest rates in Europe and the United States are near record lows.

"It is natural that there may be announcements of more operations of a larger size than this one," he said, adding that Sonae is considering various possible ways of selling property, such as sale and lease back, sales to closed funds and to international investors.

"In coming quarters, before the end of the year I believe Sonae will announce some interesting operations," he said. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)