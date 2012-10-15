LISBON Oct 15 Portugal's Sonae Industria
, the world's second-largest producer of wooden panels
used in construction, plans to sell non-core assets to adjust
its capacity to a weakening market, Chief Financial Officer Rui
Correia said on Monday.
The company has shuttered plants in Britain, Germany, Italy,
France and South Africa over the past few years and these are
likely to be the first to be sold off. Sonae Industria sold a
plant in France in 2010.
"We keep working on selling non-strategic assets, especially
those related to the closed plants," Correia wrote in an emailed
reply to questions from Reuters. "The macroeconomic conditions
make it more urgent to find a balance between production
capacity and market demand."
Analysts have said Sonae Industria will have to sell assets
and possibly resort to a share issue to reduce its sizeable debt
of nearly 700 million euros, which is nine times its EBITDA, but
the CFO said there were no plans for a cash call.
The company had a second-quarter loss of 14 million euros
due to a slumping construction sector during an economic
recession in Portugal and Europe, where it sells 70 percent of
its output.
Its shares have shed 10.5 percent of their value since the
start of the year, but were up 0.9 percent on Monday.
