LISBON Oct 15 Portugal's Sonae Industria , the world's second-largest producer of wooden panels used in construction, plans to sell non-core assets to adjust its capacity to a weakening market, Chief Financial Officer Rui Correia said on Monday.

The company has shuttered plants in Britain, Germany, Italy, France and South Africa over the past few years and these are likely to be the first to be sold off. Sonae Industria sold a plant in France in 2010.

"We keep working on selling non-strategic assets, especially those related to the closed plants," Correia wrote in an emailed reply to questions from Reuters. "The macroeconomic conditions make it more urgent to find a balance between production capacity and market demand."

Analysts have said Sonae Industria will have to sell assets and possibly resort to a share issue to reduce its sizeable debt of nearly 700 million euros, which is nine times its EBITDA, but the CFO said there were no plans for a cash call.

The company had a second-quarter loss of 14 million euros due to a slumping construction sector during an economic recession in Portugal and Europe, where it sells 70 percent of its output.

Its shares have shed 10.5 percent of their value since the start of the year, but were up 0.9 percent on Monday.