Spain's deteriorating economy
has made Portugal's job of riding out its debt crisis harder as
its main trading partner slides into recession and the threat of
contagion across the Iberian peninsula intensifies.
Portugal has seen relatively positive news in recent weeks,
with bond yields falling and the country winning strong marks
from official lenders to its 78-billion-euro bailout.
But as the euro zone debt crisis flares up again after
several months of calm, this time with the epicentre in Spain,
Portugal's economic challenges could increase as the worst
recession in decades gives rise to sweeping austerity.
"With 20 percent of Portuguese exports going to Spain, any
kind of slowdown will be aggravated this year due to the
austerity measures in Spain," said Rui Barbara, asset manager at
Banco Carregosa. "If you eventually need external help (for
Spain), you could also get contagion."
Data released on Monday showed that Spain, the euro zone's
fourth largest economy, dipped back into recession in the first
quarter, raising pressure on Madrid in its efforts to trim the
budget deficit. Spain's troubles jumped into focus last week as
Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's creditworthiness two
notches to BBB+.
For Portugal, which spent much of last year fending off the
negative impact of the Greek crisis, a renewal of the euro zone
crisis so close to home could not have come at a worse time as
the government rushes to quash concerns it will need an
extension of its current bailout.
"This is bad news for Spain and bad news for Portugal," said
former Finance Minister Luis Campos e Cunha, referring to the
downgrade of Spanish debt. "In fact, it all points to there
being an extension of the bailout agreement for Portugal."
Portuguese bond yields have fallen in recent weeks but the
country remains the second-most risky euro zone member after
Greece, in terms of bond spreads. Portugal was the third euro
zone country to seek a bailout, after Greece and Ireland.
Portugal's government has repeatedly denied it needs more
money or more time to meet the goals of its bailout, which
currently envisage its return to raising finance in bond markets
in the third quarter of next year. The government is adamant
about meeting tough fiscal goals, which it has done so far.
DEEPEST RECESSION SINCE 1970S
The economy is expected to shrink 3.3 percent this year -
the biggest slowdown since the 1970s - and return to slight
growth of 0.3 percent in 2013, according to government
estimates. In 2011 the economy contracted 1.6 percent.
Spain's economy is expected to contract 1.7 percent this
year and grow 0.2 percent in 2013.
Portugal launched sweeping austerity, including
across-the-board tax hikes and spending cuts, last year after
requesting a bailout in May. Internal demand slumped as a
consequence, contracting 5.7 percent in 2011.
But exports jumped about 11 percent last year as companies
turned to foreign markets to avoid the domestic slump. That rise
could be dented as Spain descends deeper into recession while it
enacts its own dose of austerity.
Spain's direct economic impact on Portugal extends beyond
just exports. Before the crisis hit, Spain was one of Portugal's
five biggest foreign investors and its citizens are the single
biggest group of tourists that visit Portugal.
In addition, Spain's biggest bank Santander, is
Portugal's third largest private bank.
"If you see a deepening of Spanish problems, especially in
the banking sector, the fear will spread to Portugal and other
countries," said Barbara.
Despite this, yields on Portuguese bonds have fallen sharply
in the past few weeks after they failed to join the rally in
other peripheral bond markets earlier in the year on the back of
the European Central Bank's long-term liquidity operations.
Portugal's 10-year bond yields traded around 10.75 percent
on Monday, sharply down from highs above 17 percent in January.
Some analysts say that is because fears have subsided that
Portugal could be forced to restructure its debts like Greece.
Elisabeth Afseth, fixed-income analyst at Investec Capital
Markets in London, suggests falling Portuguese bond yields could
in themselves be a symptom of the worsening of Spain's crisis as
the euro zone may have to consider direct help for banks.
"If the problems spread to Spain, there may possibly be
capital (from Europe's rescue fund) directly for banks," she
said. "That might help all countries."
