LISBON Oct 17 Portugal's two largest umbrella unions on Monday proposed to member unions to hold a general strike to protest against the government's austerity plans aimed at meeting the terms of a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

The 725,000-strong CGTP union and the 500,000-strong UGT said they would decide on the date of the strike on Wednesday.

Portugal last had a general strike in late November, which the unions said was the largest ever. The government, however, said at the time that worker participation was low and the impact on the economy insignificant.

The government is set to present the 2012 draft budget to parliament later on Monday, which Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said will feature painful austerity measures that will cut public sector wages and raise taxes. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)