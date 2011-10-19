LISBON Oct 19 Portugal's biggest umbrella
union, the CGTP, said on Wednesday it will stage a general
strike on Nov. 24 to protest against government austerity to
meet budget goals imposed on the country under a 78-billion-euro
bailout.
The union decided to call the strike after the centre-right
government announced its 2012 draft budget this week which
included the elimination of civil servants' year-end and holiday
bonuses for two years.
"At this moment the impoverishment of the country, the scale
of the recession and unemployment and the injustices we are
seeing justifies this strike," Manuel Carvalho da Silva, head of
the CGTP, told journalists. "We have to fight without hesitation
and do what is necessary."
The strike will be held on the same day that unions staged a
general strike a year ago. Protests and industrial action in
Portugal has so far been low-key but with harsher austerity set
to push the country into a deep recession next year that could
change.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga)