LISBON Oct 19 Portugal's biggest umbrella union, the CGTP, said on Wednesday it will stage a general strike on Nov. 24 to protest against government austerity to meet budget goals imposed on the country under a 78-billion-euro bailout.

The union decided to call the strike after the centre-right government announced its 2012 draft budget this week which included the elimination of civil servants' year-end and holiday bonuses for two years.

"At this moment the impoverishment of the country, the scale of the recession and unemployment and the injustices we are seeing justifies this strike," Manuel Carvalho da Silva, head of the CGTP, told journalists. "We have to fight without hesitation and do what is necessary."

The strike will be held on the same day that unions staged a general strike a year ago. Protests and industrial action in Portugal has so far been low-key but with harsher austerity set to push the country into a deep recession next year that could change. (Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga)