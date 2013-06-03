LISBON, June 3 Portugal's UGT labour union said
on Monday it will take part in a general strike called for June
27, making it the second time the two biggest unions would walk
out together since the country's EU/IMF bailout in 2011.
The move will pile pressure on the centre-right governing
coalition, which took office in 2011 and whose popularity has
dwindled after it enacted the largest tax increase in Portugal's
modern history this year to meet stringent deficit targets under
the bailout.
The more moderate UGT will join the more leftist CGTP,
Portugal's largest union with around 750,000 members, which
called the general strike on Friday.
"We say no to the dictatorship of the Troika - that is what
we rebel against," Carlos Silva, the head of the 500,000
members-strong UGT, told a news conference on Monday.
The Troika is the European Commission, European Central Bank
and the International Monetary Fund - Portugal's three lenders.
"We don't want or accept these austerity policies any
longer," Silva said, accusing the government of dismantling the
social welfare system.
The two umbrella unions will protest against public sector
pay cuts, layoffs and other austerity measures imposed by the
terms of the country's 78 billion euro bailout.
Silva said his union remained open to negotiation and
stopped short of calling for the dismissal of the government as
the CGTP did. Still, he said their position must be heeded.
"We are faced with a wall of intransigence. The government
better understand that negotiating is not the same as imposing."
So far since the euro zone crisis erupted, strikes and
protests have had little impact in Portugal, including the last
general strike in November. They have all been largely peaceful
when compared to those in Greece and in neighbouring Spain.
But Portuguese labour strife has intensified lately since
April's rejection by the Constitutional Court of some austerity
measures that forced the government to come up with alternative
spending cuts and other unpopular steps, like raising the
retirement age.