* Unions say open to talks, but compromise unlikely
* 80-100 ships likely to be unable to dock
* Alternative routes make exports more costly
(Adds shipping association chief, govt spokesman, economic
data)
LISBON, Jan 9 Portuguese port workers
started a five-day strike on Monday which is threatening to
disrupt and raise the costs of exports - the only sector of the
fragile, debt-laden economy doing well as the government imposes
harsh austerity.
The strike hit most of the country's ports, including
Lisbon, with only minimum services maintained as workers
protested against the closure of the port handling company in
the northern port of Aveiro.
The strike comes at a sensitive time as it could hit exports
just as Portugal enters the toughest year of austerity under its
78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.
Official data published on Monday showed a 15 percent rise
in exports helped to slash the trade deficit by 40 percent in
September-November 2011.
"I don't have much hope that there will be any compromise,"
said Vitor Dias, the vice-president of the FESMARPOR
confederation of maritime and port workers. "But we are ready to
end the strike when there is."
An economy ministry spokesman said no new talks were planned
with the unions for now after the latest round at the weekend
failed.
The workers want the government to ensure the port handling
company in Aveiro does not go bankrupt and that staff there do
not lose their jobs.
Belmar da Costa, head of the Naval Shipping Agents'
Association, said the labour action is likely to prevent 80 to
100 ships from docking at the ports whose workers are on strike
during the whole week.
"It certainly means tens of millions of euros in losses,
including direct losses to the whole chain of transport
companies and services, as well as indirect losses to the
economy. Alternative routes have to be found for exports and
imports, making them more costly," he said.
The union's Dias said notice of the strike given two weeks
in advance had most likely given shipping companies enough time
to find alternative ports to load and unload cargoes.
The port of Leixoes in northern Portugal, which serves the
city of Porto, was operating normally. The neighbouring port of
Viana do Castelo is only partially affected by the strike. The
Sines oil and petrochemicals terminal near Lisbon was open as it
is handled by a different labour union, Dias said.
"I certainly hope the unions and the government find a
solution as this strike comes at such a difficult moment for
Portugal, and one would expect common sense to prevail. But for
now that's just wishful thinking," da Costa said.
So far, opposition to Portugal's deep austerity has been
muted compared with in countries such as Greece. However, social
strife could intensify this year, especially as financial
troubles deepen at many public companies due to large debts.
