* Unions say open to talks, but compromise unlikely

* 80-100 ships likely to be unable to dock

* Alternative routes make exports more costly (Adds shipping association chief, govt spokesman, economic data)

LISBON, Jan 9 Portuguese port workers started a five-day strike on Monday which is threatening to disrupt and raise the costs of exports - the only sector of the fragile, debt-laden economy doing well as the government imposes harsh austerity.

The strike hit most of the country's ports, including Lisbon, with only minimum services maintained as workers protested against the closure of the port handling company in the northern port of Aveiro.

The strike comes at a sensitive time as it could hit exports just as Portugal enters the toughest year of austerity under its 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.

Official data published on Monday showed a 15 percent rise in exports helped to slash the trade deficit by 40 percent in September-November 2011.

"I don't have much hope that there will be any compromise," said Vitor Dias, the vice-president of the FESMARPOR confederation of maritime and port workers. "But we are ready to end the strike when there is."

An economy ministry spokesman said no new talks were planned with the unions for now after the latest round at the weekend failed.

The workers want the government to ensure the port handling company in Aveiro does not go bankrupt and that staff there do not lose their jobs.

Belmar da Costa, head of the Naval Shipping Agents' Association, said the labour action is likely to prevent 80 to 100 ships from docking at the ports whose workers are on strike during the whole week.

"It certainly means tens of millions of euros in losses, including direct losses to the whole chain of transport companies and services, as well as indirect losses to the economy. Alternative routes have to be found for exports and imports, making them more costly," he said.

The union's Dias said notice of the strike given two weeks in advance had most likely given shipping companies enough time to find alternative ports to load and unload cargoes.

The port of Leixoes in northern Portugal, which serves the city of Porto, was operating normally. The neighbouring port of Viana do Castelo is only partially affected by the strike. The Sines oil and petrochemicals terminal near Lisbon was open as it is handled by a different labour union, Dias said.

"I certainly hope the unions and the government find a solution as this strike comes at such a difficult moment for Portugal, and one would expect common sense to prevail. But for now that's just wishful thinking," da Costa said.

So far, opposition to Portugal's deep austerity has been muted compared with in countries such as Greece. However, social strife could intensify this year, especially as financial troubles deepen at many public companies due to large debts. (Reporting by Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip; editing by David Stamp)