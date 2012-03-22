* Trains, ports, most public transport in Lisbon halted
* Private sector little affected
* Government seen staying the austerity course
* Austerity measures a condition of EU-IMF bailout
(Updates with confrontation)
By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip
LISBON, March 22 Portuguese strikers halted
trains, shut ports and paralysed most public transport on
Thursday, but the limited scale of the protest against austerity
measures seemed unlikely to weaken the government's resolve in
implementing the terms of an EU/IMF bailout.
There was little impact beyond the transport sector from the
strike that caused no major output disruptions at companies. The
country's second-largest union, UGT, did not back the strike,
unlike in previous work stoppages.
Armenio Carlos, the new Communist leader of CGTP, the
country's largest union confederation, wants its 700,000 members
to send a signal to the centre-right government that the country
will no longer tolerate the erosion of workers' rights, lower
salaries and record high unemployment.
"We have to keep staging strikes, struggling. These policies
do not resolve anything, we are on the same path as Greece,"
said Pedro Ramos, 38, a union coordinator who works for a state
waste management company.
Ramos was one of a few hundred CGTP members who marched from
Rossio square in downtown Lisbon to parliament. Many were
singing old Communist songs from the bloodless Carnation
revolution of 1974 that re-established democracy in Portugal.
Asked about the turn-out, he shrugged his shoulders, saying
"it's so-so". Other groups were meeting in other points of
Lisbon, but their numbers were far below those in last month's
peaceful rally that brought together over 100,000 protesters.
A small group of young protesters clashed with police for a
few minutes and two photographers covering the events were
caught in the scuffles as the police charged the group. A police
spokesman said one protestor was arrested and three people were
injured, including a police officer.
The CGTP could not say how many workers had responded to the
strike call, but said the railway system was crippled, including
the international Lisbon-Madrid route. Lisbon's underground was
shut. Many hospitals were only accepting emergencies. It also
said rubbish collectors, ports and some schools had shut down
across the country.
Many struggled into work, unconvinced by the call to strike
and reluctant to lose money in support of it.
"They go on strike and hurt us," said Ana Maria Verissimo,
53, a cleaning lady, as she waited for one of the few buses
still running in Lisbon. "This won't resolve anything. They'll
have to find another way. If I go on strike, my pay cheque will
be lower at the end of the month."
ONE OF SMALLER STRIKES ON MEMORY
There was little evidence of stoppages in the private
sector, with Portugal's main exporter, Volkswagen's
AutoEuropa plant, turning out cars. The government hopes exports
will help lead the country out its recession by next year.
Flag carrier airline TAP was flying, and Lisbon airport
functioning as normal. Output at both Portugal's oil refineries
run by Galp was unaffected, according to the company.
"If you compare this strike to the previous general strikes
in Portugal's democracy, this one clearly is in the low end,"
said Antonio Costa Pinto, research professor at the Institute of
Social Sciences.
He said the fact that the UGT was not onboard was one factor
reducing participation, while the government's recent about-turn
on pay cuts in public companies due to be privatised "must have
dissuaded a certain part of the public sector".
Government spokesman Luis Marques Guedes told a briefing
that "the strike does not solve the country's problems and it
seems to us that the majority of Portuguese understand that".
The government said it would not provide any figures on
participation until the strike was over.
SECOND BAILOUT?
The Portuguese have so far shown little inclination for the
kind of frequent and violent protests seen in Greece. The
520,000-strong UGT union has signed up to labour market reforms
required by the European Union and IMF in return for the bailout
and did not take part in the strike.
Facing its worst recession since the 1970s, Portugal was
forced to take a bailout in May last year after running up large
debts. Many economists say it might need a second bailout as the
recession deepens, putting its budget targets in doubt and
jeopardising its planned return to the bond market in late 2013.
Portugal's core deficit tripled in the first two months of
2012, showing that the economic slump is denting tax revenues
and stoking concerns over the fiscal targets.
Still, Standard & Poor's ratings agency said on Thursday a
Portuguese debt restructuring is avoidable as its debt level is
lower than Greece's and it has shown more capacity to reform.
Portugal is western Europe's poorest country and followed
Greece and Ireland in seeking a bailout to handle their
crippling debts. Spain and Italy are also now facing austerity
measures, and Italy's largest trade union is planning a general
strike over labour market reforms.
UGT, which is allied to the opposition Socialist Party, has
urged opponents of austerity to show restraint, warning that
Portugal could descend into the kind of chaos seen in Greece.
The strikers say the new labour laws, which make it easier
to hire and fire staff and which cut compensation for workers,
mark the biggest step backwards for workers since Portugal's
return to democracy in 1974 after military rule.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Giles
Elgood)