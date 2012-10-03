LISBON Oct 3 Portugal's biggest umbrella union,
the CGTP, said on Wednesday it will stage a general strike on
Nov. 14 to protest against a new batch of tax hikes announced by
the government a few hours earlier.
The centre-right government announced the new tax hikes to
meet fiscal goals imposed on the recession-hit country under a
78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
"This is an authentic programme of aggression against the
workers and the people ... The consequences for the workers and
their families are brutal -- general impoverishment, drastic
worsening of living conditions and life expectancy," CGTP said
in a statement.
Previous strikes by the country's top unions over the past
two years have had little impact, but strife has intensified
lately in protest against a planned social security tax hike,
which the government had to abandon after mass rallies.