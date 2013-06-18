BRIEF-Manulife Investments terminates certain funds
Manulife Financial Corp - Manulife Investments will make changes to its platform terminating certain funds
LISBON, June 18 Portugal is in talks with a unit of Spain's Santander to cut potential losses from high-risk derivatives contracts sold to Portuguese state firms and settle a row that involved mutual threats of legal action, a finance ministry spokeswoman said.
Lisbon has already renegotiated the costly interest rate hedging contracts sold by other banks, cutting potential liabilities by about a half to some 1.5 billion euros, the spokeswoman said.
Santander-Totta is the only remaining bank that has not yet accepted an agreement in the dispute.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)
Proposed 2016 dividend for share class Rolinco of 0.60 euro ($0.6346) (previous year 0.60 euro)
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.