LISBON Aug 17 The Portuguese government wants
to boost investment and liquidity in the stock market by
scrapping limits on shareholder voting rights during takeover
bids for listed companies, securities regulator CMVM said on
Wednesday.
Existing rules allow companies to set a ceiling on
shareholders' voting rights regardless of how much share
capital they own.
Analysts say the limits have led to the failure of hostile
takeover bids in Portugal -- including Sonaecom's (SNC.LS)
attempt to control Portugal Telecom PTC.LS, and Millennium
BCP's (BCP.LS) bid for rival Banco BPI (BBPI.LS), by
fragmenting voting on the bids at annual general
meetings.
Several other listed companies, including utility EDP,
cable operator Zon ZON.LS, as well as BCP and PT themselves,
limit their shareholders' voting rights, with most setting the
ceiling at between 5 percent and 20 percent.
The CMVM said in a statement that the majority government
has asked it to conduct a public consultation on a draft bill
on the matter, a formal step needed for the cabinet to approve
it.
"(The end of the voting right limits) in the case of
takeover bids makes the market function in a more fluid way,
favours investment, boosts liquidity and improves company
governance," the government said in the draft bill.
"The voting limits are defensive means, as they block
changing the status quo ... and are typically designed to
favour incumbent shareholders during hostile bids," it added.
The new rules will suspend the voting limit once a takeover
bid is placed, and also allow a successful bidder to scrap the
limits permanently by acquiring two-thirds of the share
capital.
The centre-right Social Democrat government last month
abolished the state's so-called golden shares in companies such
as EDP and PT, thus removing the state's right to veto
strategic decisions as demanded by the terms of the country's
bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund.
