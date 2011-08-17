LISBON Aug 17 The Portuguese government wants to boost investment and liquidity in the stock market by scrapping limits on shareholder voting rights during takeover bids for listed companies, securities regulator CMVM said on Wednesday.

Existing rules allow companies to set a ceiling on shareholders' voting rights regardless of how much share capital they own.

Analysts say the limits have led to the failure of hostile takeover bids in Portugal -- including Sonaecom's (SNC.LS) attempt to control Portugal Telecom PTC.LS, and Millennium BCP's (BCP.LS) bid for rival Banco BPI (BBPI.LS), by fragmenting voting on the bids at annual general meetings.

Several other listed companies, including utility EDP, cable operator Zon ZON.LS, as well as BCP and PT themselves, limit their shareholders' voting rights, with most setting the ceiling at between 5 percent and 20 percent.

The CMVM said in a statement that the majority government has asked it to conduct a public consultation on a draft bill on the matter, a formal step needed for the cabinet to approve it.

"(The end of the voting right limits) in the case of takeover bids makes the market function in a more fluid way, favours investment, boosts liquidity and improves company governance," the government said in the draft bill.

"The voting limits are defensive means, as they block changing the status quo ... and are typically designed to favour incumbent shareholders during hostile bids," it added.

The new rules will suspend the voting limit once a takeover bid is placed, and also allow a successful bidder to scrap the limits permanently by acquiring two-thirds of the share capital.

The centre-right Social Democrat government last month abolished the state's so-called golden shares in companies such as EDP and PT, thus removing the state's right to veto strategic decisions as demanded by the terms of the country's bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Richard Chang)