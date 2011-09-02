BERLIN, Sept 2 German airline Lufthansa
should consider investing in TAP, Portugal's troubled
state carrier which is slated for privatisation, the indebted
country's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho was quoted saying
in a newspaper.
"Lufthansa would be very well advised if it would develop
the market in South America and Africa together with the
Portuguese airline TAP," Coelho was quoted as saying in Friday's
Handelsblatt newspaper.
"I could imagine that Lufthansa is following our
privatisation programme attentively in which Tap, too, is being
privatised. Surely that would be a good investment for a German
company," he added.
Air Portugal (TAP) and several other state companies are
slated for privatisation this year as part of Portugal's
financial recovery plan.
Coelho reiterated he did not see eurozone bonds as a
solution for the currency zone's problems, but said the European
Union needed to more towards closer integration.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)