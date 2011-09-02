* PM says TAP would be good investment for German company -
* Lufthansa declines to comment
* Lufthansa CEO said this week aims to focus on organic
* Boosts Brazil capacity by 60 pct this year - regional
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Portugal's Prime
Minister Pedro Passos Coelho courted airline Lufthansa
on his trip to Germany as a possible partner for troubled
Portuguese state carrier TAP, which is up for privatisation.
"Lufthansa would be very well advised if it would develop
the market in South America and Africa together with the
Portuguese airline TAP," Coelho was quoted as saying by German
daily newspaper Handelsblatt on Friday.
Air Portugal (TAP) and several other state companies are
slated for privatisation this year as part of indebted
Portugal's financial recovery plan.
Coelho also discussed possible German investments in his
country's energy sector -- which could involve German utility
E.ON (EONGn.DE) -- with Chancellor Angela Merkel on his trip, a
source told Reuters on Thursday.
Airline TAP has already attracted the interest of Lufthansa
rival International Airlines Group (IAG) for its access
to the Brazilian market.
A few years ago, Lufthansa flirted with Spanish carrier
Iberia, which later merged with British Airways to form IAG, to
gain access to the growing Latin American aviation market, where
it generates only about 2 percent of its traffic
revenue so far.
"I could imagine that Lufthansa is following our
privatisation programme attentively in which TAP, too, is being
privatised. Surely that would be a good investment for a German
company," Coelho told Handelsblatt newspaper.
A spokeswoman for Lufthansa declined to comment.
ORGANIC GROWTH
Lufthansa has said it aims to focus on organic growth as it
tries to turn around Austrian Airlines and bmi, two of the
carriers it acquired on a shopping spree in 2009.
Management board member Stefan Lauer said this week
Lufthansa was considering finding a partner for bmi, which
generated an operating loss of 120 million euros in the first
half of this year.
To expand business in Latin America without making
acquisitions, Lufthansa is boosting its capacity on routes to
Brazil by 60 percent this year, regional manager Antonio Cuoco
told Reuters.
"The country is Lufthansa's most important market in south
America, Venezuela the second-most important," he said.
Portugal's Coelho also reiterated he did not see euro zone
bonds as a solution for the currency zone's problems, but said
the European Union needed to move towards closer integration.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Peter Maushagen and Stefanie
Huber; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford and Jon Loades-Carter)