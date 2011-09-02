* PM says TAP would be good investment for German company - paper

* Lufthansa declines to comment

* Lufthansa CEO said this week aims to focus on organic growth

* Boosts Brazil capacity by 60 pct this year - regional manager (Adds Lufthansa regional manager on Latin American market)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho courted airline Lufthansa on his trip to Germany as a possible partner for troubled Portuguese state carrier TAP, which is up for privatisation.

"Lufthansa would be very well advised if it would develop the market in South America and Africa together with the Portuguese airline TAP," Coelho was quoted as saying by German daily newspaper Handelsblatt on Friday.

Air Portugal (TAP) and several other state companies are slated for privatisation this year as part of indebted Portugal's financial recovery plan.

Coelho also discussed possible German investments in his country's energy sector -- which could involve German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) -- with Chancellor Angela Merkel on his trip, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

Airline TAP has already attracted the interest of Lufthansa rival International Airlines Group (IAG) for its access to the Brazilian market.

A few years ago, Lufthansa flirted with Spanish carrier Iberia, which later merged with British Airways to form IAG, to gain access to the growing Latin American aviation market, where it generates only about 2 percent of its traffic revenue so far.

"I could imagine that Lufthansa is following our privatisation programme attentively in which TAP, too, is being privatised. Surely that would be a good investment for a German company," Coelho told Handelsblatt newspaper.

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa declined to comment.

ORGANIC GROWTH

Lufthansa has said it aims to focus on organic growth as it tries to turn around Austrian Airlines and bmi, two of the carriers it acquired on a shopping spree in 2009.

Management board member Stefan Lauer said this week Lufthansa was considering finding a partner for bmi, which generated an operating loss of 120 million euros in the first half of this year.

To expand business in Latin America without making acquisitions, Lufthansa is boosting its capacity on routes to Brazil by 60 percent this year, regional manager Antonio Cuoco told Reuters.

"The country is Lufthansa's most important market in south America, Venezuela the second-most important," he said.

Portugal's Coelho also reiterated he did not see euro zone bonds as a solution for the currency zone's problems, but said the European Union needed to move towards closer integration. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Peter Maushagen and Stefanie Huber; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jon Loades-Carter)