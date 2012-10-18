LISBON Oct 18 Portugal government has chosen Synergy Aerospace, the owner of Colombian Avianca airline, as the only potential bidder to proceed to the next phase of airline TAP's privatisation, government officials told a briefing on Thursday.

State Secretary for Transport and Public Works Sergio Monteiro said the government would now work on a binding bid with the company. He said 10 companies had shown interest in the privatisation, but did not necessarily present offers.

Synergy is owned by Brazilian entrepreneur German Efromovich. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)