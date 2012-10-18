UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LISBON Oct 18 Portugal government has chosen Synergy Aerospace, the owner of Colombian Avianca airline, as the only potential bidder to proceed to the next phase of airline TAP's privatisation, government officials told a briefing on Thursday.
State Secretary for Transport and Public Works Sergio Monteiro said the government would now work on a binding bid with the company. He said 10 companies had shown interest in the privatisation, but did not necessarily present offers.
Synergy is owned by Brazilian entrepreneur German Efromovich. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders