LISBON, April 17 Several international operators
have expressed interest in the privatisation of Portuguese
airline TAP, chief executive Fernando Pinto said on Tuesday.
"I cannot give names but what I can say is that the
privatisation is generating great interest," Pinto told
journalists.
Portugal's government has promised to privatise TAP, possibly
this year, under the terms of a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
International Airlines Group (IAG), formed by the
merger of British Airways and Iberia, said in October it would
look at TAP when the Portuguese government starts the formal
sale process, its Brazilian routes being of particular interest
to IAG.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)