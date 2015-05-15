(Updates with three bids confirmed, government briefing)
By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip
LISBON May 15 Portugal's government has
received three bids for the struggling state-owned flag carrier
TAP in its second attempt to privatise the heavily
indebted airline since 2012, Transport Secretary Sergio Monteiro
said on Friday.
He would not disclose the names of investors or institutions
who made the offers, but sources close to the process told
Reuters two Brazil-based aviation tycoons and one Portuguese
investor had presented the offers by Friday's deadline.
One of the interested parties was Brazilian-American
businessman David Neeleman, the founder of U.S. airline JetBlue
and CEO of Azul Brazilian Airlines, a source said.
Brazilian-Colombian investor German Efromovich had also made
an offer, a source said. Efromovich controls Latin America's
Avianca via his holding Synergy and had made a bid
for TAP in 2012. That was rejected at the time because of a
problem with financial guarantees.
TAP operates a fleet of 77 planes with 2,500 weekly flights,
many of them to Brazil, with which Portugal has historic ties.
Because of European Union state-aid rules, the government
cannot inject capital into TAP, which has debts of over 1
billion euros. It does not expect much revenue from the sale,
but hopes that investors will rid the state of the debt.
The source would not give details on whether Efromovich was
bidding alone or with partners. A newsletter published by
Airline Economics magazine reported earlier that Efromovich was
bidding, as well as U.S. fund Greybull Capital.
A third source close to Portuguese investor and aristocrat
Miguel Pais do Amaral, who has interests from media to mining,
said he had made a bid via his private holding company, Quifel.
Portuguese media have also reported that American investment
funds Apollo and Cerberus could be part of an offer.
"This is the day of hope for TAP and its workers, hope that
we will see it grow, with capital and conditions to compete with
European peers," Monteiro said, hailing a competitive
environment in the privatisation process for a 61 percent stake
in TAP despite "much internal noise".
THREATS
The government, which faces an autumn election, wants the
sale to be sealed by the end-June. The leader of the main
opposition Socialists, Antonio Costa, has been critical of the
sell off and said earlier his party would take legal measures to
prevent the state from losing control of TAP.
Monteiro said such threats were not beneficial to the
country's image as it seeks to attract foreign investors.
State property holding Parpublica will now evaluate the
financial side of the offers, and TAP will pore over the
technical side for five days.
The cabinet will later decide on whether to proceed to a
second phase of negotiating directly with bidders.
TAP was hit by a 10-day pilots strike earlier this month,
which is estimated to have cost it some 35 million euros ($40
million). Pilots have demanded a stake in the airline, which the
government has refused.
After an earlier strike threat at Christmas, the government
guaranteed future buyers would be barred from laying off workers
en masse as long as the state remained a shareholder. The state
is retaining a 34 percent stake that can be sold in two years.
($1 = 0.8739 euros)
(Additional reporting by Axel Bugge, writing by Andrei Khalip;
Editing by Larry King and Crispian Balmer)