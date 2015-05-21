(Adds details, quotes)
LISBON May 21 The Portuguese government on
Thursday picked bids by two Brazil-based aviation tycoons for
the next phase of privatisation of the indebted flag carrier
TAP, discarding the only offer by a local competitor.
Transport Secretary Sergio Monteiro said the government will
directly negotiate with two consortia - Gateway, comprised by a
holding company of American-Brazilian investor David Neeleman
and Portuguese bus company owner Humberto Pedrosa, and SAGEF,
led by Brazilian-Colombian investor German Efromovich.
Neeleman is the founder of U.S. airline JetBlue
and the CEO of Azul Brazilian Airlines.
Efromovich, who controls Latin America's Avianca
via his holding Synergy, had made the only bid for TAP in the
previous failed attempt to sell it in 2012. His offer was at the
time rejected because of a problem with financial guarantees.
A third bidder, a holding company of Portuguese investor and
aristocrat Miguel Pais de Amaral, has been excluded from the
process because the bid he had presented was not considered
binding, Monteiro told a news briefing.
The government set no deadline for the end of the
negotiating phase, but it has said that it wants to sell the 61
percent controlling stake in TAP by the end of June.
TAP operates a fleet of 77 planes with 2,500 weekly flights,
many of them to Brazil, with which Portugal has historic ties.
"We finally have a competitive environment in the TAP
privatisation process ... even though the company is facing many
difficulties," Monteiro said.
Because of European Union state-aid rules, the government
cannot inject capital into TAP, which has debts of over 1
billion euros. It does not expect much revenue from the sale,
but hopes that investors will rid the state of the debt.
TAP was hit by a 10-day pilots' strike earlier this month.
After an earlier strike threat at Christmas, the government
guaranteed future buyers would be barred from laying off workers
en masse as long as the state remained a shareholder. The state
is retaining a 34 percent stake that can be sold in two years.
