BRIEF-AG Growth International buys Global Industries for $100 mln
* AG Growth International - acquired Global Industries Inc for $100 million; co expects deal to be immediately accretive to profit per share and FFO
LISBON, June 3 Portugal's supreme administrative court approved on Wednesday an injunction to suspend the privatisation of airline TAP, just two days before a deadline for final binding bids in the sale, the court said.
The court accepted a request for the suspension of TAP's sale based on the argument that the government failed to contract two independent institutions to make an evaluation of the airline before its sale. The action was launched by a citizens' association opposed to the privatisation.
In order to resume the sale, which is opposed by some of TAP's unions and workers, the government will have to invoke a law stating that the sale is in the public interest.
In May the government picked two Brazil-based aviation tycoons for the next phase of the privatisation - American-Brazilian investor David Neeleman, who founded U.S. airline JetBlue, and German Efromovich, who controls Latin America's Avianca.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)
WASHINGTON, April 4 The China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, has won U.S. antitrust approval to merge with Switzerland's Syngenta AG on condition that it divest three pesticides, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: