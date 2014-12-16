LISBON Dec 16 The Portuguese government said on Tuesday it would stick to its privatisation plan for the national airline TAP after talks with the unions failed to convince them to call off a four-day strike set for the height of the holiday season.

State Transport Secretary Sergio Monteiro told reporters that after three days of talks, the unions had rejected proposals to work on more employee-friendly privatisation terms and had demanded the privatisation process be suspended as the key condition for calling off the Dec. 27-30 strike.

"The government profoundly regrets this decision by the unions and reaffirms the importance of TAP continuing to fly in this critical period, as not flying will be very damaging ... We can only hope that the unions could revise their position."

With around 300 daily flights planned at the busy period, as many as 120,000 passengers could be affected by the strike that would cost TAP millions of euros.

Monteiro said the government would not budge, especially considering that the privatisation has been on the cards since Portugal's 2011 bailout, whose terms included selling off TAP and various other companies.

"The privatisation is the only way to guarantee that TAP continues to exist, that it grows, that it adds routes and planes ... We believe that there is a national, political and social consensus for the privatisation to go ahead," Monteiro said.

Unions say privatisation would lead to lower wages and job losses.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said last week TAP would not survive unless it is privatised.

Last month, the government announced the re-launch of the privatisation, in which it plans to sell a 61 percent stake to one or more large investors. The privatisation was suspended in 2012 after the only bidder failed to present financial guarantees in time, but without major objections by the unions.

The government is hopeful it can sell TAP this time after being approached by three potential bidders. TAP's sell-off is unlikely to bring much cash to the government, but would rid it of some 1 billion euros in debt and the need to inject new funds into the company. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge and Robin Pomeroy)