(Adds comments, background)
LISBON, April 4 Portugal sold 1 billion euros in
18-month treasury bills on Wednesday in a successful test of
market appetite for the longest-dated debt since it took an
international bailout.
The average yield on the new T-bill was 4.537 percent,
compared with 5.993 percent on the last 18-month bill auctioned
in March 2011, before Portugal withdrew from the bond market.
The longest-dated T-bills last issued by Portugal, for 12
months, yielded 3.652 percent at an auction last month.
The IGCP debt agency also sold 500 million euros in 6-month
T-bills at an average yield of 2.90 percent, sharply down from
February's 4.332 percent.
The total amount of T-bills sold in the auction was at the
top of the indicative offer range. Demand outstripped the amount
placed by 2.6 times on 18-month bills and 5.0 times on the
6-month maturity.
The successful auction contrasted with an earlier debt sale
in neighbouring Spain, where yields rose on concerns about its
budget gap.
"I think it is good that they got it done and the cover is
pretty decent, that is a positive," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed
income analyst at Investec Capital Markets in London.
"But it's still very early to tell if Portugal will be able
to return to bond markets in September next year," she added.
Yields in T-bill placements have fallen steadily over the
past couple of months, allowing Portugal to increase the amounts
and lengthen the maturities of its T-bill issues.
Still, most investors doubt that Portugal, which is in a
deep recession, can finance itself fully in the commercial debt
market from the second half of 2013 as the bailout deal
envisages. They say it may need additional rescue funds, and
some even express fear of a Greece-style debt restructuring.
The government insists the country is on track to meeting
its bailout goals, including the return to the markets.
Some analysts and bankers say Portugal could make a partial
return to the bond market in 2013 and then gradually increase
maturities and amounts of bonds.
That view seemed to be supported by European Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, who told Finland's MTV3
that "it would be wise to be prepared that some kind of bridge
needs to be built when Portugal returns to the markets".
He gave no details and said Portugal's situation was
different from Greece's.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga; editing by
Philippa Fletcher)