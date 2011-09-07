* Average yield up at 4.959 percent vs 4.854 on Aug. 17
* Demand higher, bid-cover 2.2 times
* Austerity progressing, but doubts remain as Greece blamed
LISBON, Sept 7 Portugal's three-month borrowing
costs rose in a T-bill auction on Wednesday as deepening debt
troubles in the euro zone's first bailout recipient, Greece,
made investors more cautious about Lisbon's austerity efforts.
The average yield rose to 4.959 percent from 4.854 percent
in an auction on Aug 17.
Still, demand outstripped supply by 2.2 times, up from the
previous auction's 1.8 times, and the country ended up placing
854 million euros ($1.2 billion) worth of 3-month T-bills --
near the middle of the auction's offer range of 750 million
euros to 1 billion euros.
"The fact that Greece is not meeting its austerity plan
goals puts in jeopardy their debt repayments and that negatively
affects countries under bailout programmes, such as Portugal,"
said Filipe Silva, debt manager at Banco Carregosa in Porto.
"Even though Portugal's austerity plan is running well for
now, short-term yields will only be able to come down when the
first practical results of austerity are seen," he added.
Portugal has been receiving bailout funds from the European
Union and IMF since late May. It has opted to remain in the
primary T-bill market, but is not issuing bonds.
The country has to meet a budget deficit target of 5.9
percent of gross domestic product this year, down from last
year's 9.2 percent. The government has recently imposed
additional taxes on high earners to meet the target.
"They are not seen as such a big problem as Greece but,
unfortunately, still linked to Greece in the sense that it is
questionable if Portugal will manage through the required
reforms," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at
Evolution Securities in London.
"For that reason they are being bunched in the group with
Greece whereas Ireland has managed to detach itself a bit," she
added.
Greece must meet stringent fiscal and privatisation goals to
get cash from its second bailout package agreed in July. But the
country stands to miss a deficit target of 7.6 percent of GDP
for this year due partly to a deeper than expected recession and
partly because it has been slow to reform its uncompetitive
economy.
