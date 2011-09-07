* Average yield up at 4.959 percent vs 4.854 on Aug. 17

* Demand higher, bid-cover 2.2 times

* Austerity progressing, but doubts remain as Greece blamed

(Adds analysts)

LISBON, Sept 7 Portugal's three-month borrowing costs rose in a T-bill auction on Wednesday as deepening debt troubles in the euro zone's first bailout recipient, Greece, made investors more cautious about Lisbon's austerity efforts.

The average yield rose to 4.959 percent from 4.854 percent in an auction on Aug 17.

Still, demand outstripped supply by 2.2 times, up from the previous auction's 1.8 times, and the country ended up placing 854 million euros ($1.2 billion) worth of 3-month T-bills -- near the middle of the auction's offer range of 750 million euros to 1 billion euros.

"The fact that Greece is not meeting its austerity plan goals puts in jeopardy their debt repayments and that negatively affects countries under bailout programmes, such as Portugal," said Filipe Silva, debt manager at Banco Carregosa in Porto.

"Even though Portugal's austerity plan is running well for now, short-term yields will only be able to come down when the first practical results of austerity are seen," he added.

Portugal has been receiving bailout funds from the European Union and IMF since late May. It has opted to remain in the primary T-bill market, but is not issuing bonds.

The country has to meet a budget deficit target of 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year, down from last year's 9.2 percent. The government has recently imposed additional taxes on high earners to meet the target.

"They are not seen as such a big problem as Greece but, unfortunately, still linked to Greece in the sense that it is questionable if Portugal will manage through the required reforms," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities in London.

"For that reason they are being bunched in the group with Greece whereas Ireland has managed to detach itself a bit," she added.

Greece must meet stringent fiscal and privatisation goals to get cash from its second bailout package agreed in July. But the country stands to miss a deficit target of 7.6 percent of GDP for this year due partly to a deeper than expected recession and partly because it has been slow to reform its uncompetitive economy.

($1=.7109 Euro)