BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
SAO PAULO Dec 8 The board of Brazilian telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA on Monday approved the sale of its Portuguese assets to France's Altice SA for 7.4 billion euros ($9.1 billion).
Lisbon-listed holding company Portugal Telecom SGPS SA owns a 25.6 percent stake in Oi, which now holds Portugal Telecom's operating assets in Portugal after a merger between the two companies. Oi agreed to separate the assets for the sale from Portugal Telecom's investments in Africatel GmbH, Timor Telecom SA and Rioforte Investments, Oi said in a securities filing.
($1 = 0.8125 euros) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.