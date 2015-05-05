(Adds comment from Brazilian official and analyst)
LISBON May 5 A long-expected consolidation of
Brazil's telecoms industry that is likely to involve rivals Oi
and TIM has run into delays but should go
ahead in 2016, a representative of Oi's largest shareholder,
Portugal Telecom SGPS, said on Tuesday.
Rafael Mora, who is a board member of both PT and Oi, said
changes to the shareholder structure of Telecom
Italia-controlled TIM, which are expected to be
finalised at the end of June, have slowed down the process.
"There are no talks, nothing is happening right now," he
said. "The consolidation process in Brazil will not happen too
soon, but it will occur next year for sure. We have no doubt,"
he told reporters.
PT is a holding company that owns a 27.5 percent stake in
Oi. It no longer has any telecom assets after a merger with Oi
and the Brazilian company's subsequent decision to sell the
Portuguese assets to Altice.
Oi, Brazil's most indebted phone carrier, gained financial
muscle to undertake a takeover or merger with a rival after the
7.4 billion euro ($8.3 billion) sale. Telecom Italia earlier
signalled that it was considering whether to buy or combine with
Oi.
If Oi bids for TIM, it is expected to do so jointly with the
Brazilian units of Mexico's America Movil SAB and
Spain's Telefonica SA.
Brazil's four mobile phone operators have sought to reduce
the number of carriers to three, as costly investments squeeze
profits, but a senior official in Brasilia confirmed that talks
in the capital about such a deal had evaporated.
"If there were a great opportunity, I don't think any
companies would pass it up, but there are no plans for
consolidation currently," said the official, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
A sharp downturn in the Brazilian economy and rising
borrowing costs have also cooled deal-making appetites,
according to analysts who follow the telecom sector.
"It's not easy right now to fund a deal," said Arthur
Barrionuevo, a former official at Brazilian antitrust agency
Cade who is now a university professor at the Getúlio Vargas
Foundation.
"Brazil is in a tough spot," he said. "Since the outlook is
more volatile, raising money abroad is more expensive. All that
must have affected interest in a consolidation."
(1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon; Additional reporting
by Leonardo Goy in Brasilia and Luciana Bruno in Sao Paulo;
Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Potter and Leslie
Adler)