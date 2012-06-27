LISBON, June 27 Portugal Telecom said on Wednesday it would adopt a "more prudent financial strategy" including increased debt reduction and a share buyback plan worth 200 million euros in 2012-2014.

"The board of directors remains confident about Portugal Telecom's cash flow generation but a more prudent financial strategy substantially reduces financial risk," it said in a statement.

It said the company is refinanced until the end of 2015 and intends to cut leverage and aims to have more "flexibility to continue to invest in the development of the its business."

The company would pay a dividend of 0.325 euros per share for 2012-2014, it said.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)