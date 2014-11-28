Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
LISBON Nov 28 Private equity funds Bain Capital and Apax Partners, together with Portuguese conglomerate Semapa , submitted on Friday a firm offer to buy Portugal Telecom's operations in Portugal from Brazil's Oi, three sources said.
The offer is fully financed by banks, the sources said. One of the sources said the bid valued PT Portugal's assets at 7.075 billion euros - a figure Oi has previously given on the offer.
Oi has said it wants to sell Portugal Telecom's business in order to reduce debts. Oi ended up with the assets through a merger of the two companies.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge editing by Jane Merriman)
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
March 14 U.S. electronics payments processor Euronet Worldwide Inc offered to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
JERUSALEM, March 14 Israel's government will receive about 4 billion shekels ($1.1 billion) after Intel's planned $15.3 billion purchase of self-driving car tech firm Mobileye, helping the government cut more taxes, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said on Tuesday.