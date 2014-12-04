(Adds further quotes from Silva, background)
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON Dec 4 Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of
Angola's president, wants to become a major shareholder in
Brazil's Oi to develop a leading telecoms business
across the Portuguese-speaking world, Mario Silva, a director of
her Terra Peregrin firm said on Thursday.
Dos Santos last month made an offer for Portugal Telecom
SGPS, owner of a 25.6 percent stake in Oi following the
Portugal Telecom merger which Oi is now effectively seeking to
unwind.
Silva said Terra Peregrin's bid will not go ahead if Oi
sells PT Portugal, the domestic Portuguese telecoms business
which European rival Altice SA this week agreed to buy
from Oi for 7.4 billion euros.
"We have had very positive and uplifting conversations with
shareholders in PT SGPS," Silva said.
"Indeed, two and a half months ago the shareholders that met
at a shareholder assembly ratified the idea of advancing with
the merger (with Oi), not the sale of PT Portugal."
However, some analysts have questioned the likelihood of dos
Santos's bid succeeding at the offer price of 1.35 euros, which
Silva said will remain unchanged.
Silva added that dos Santos would not have progressed with
her bid, "without talking with some of the biggest stakeholders
in Oi", but would not elaborate further.
Shares in Lisbon-listed PT SGPS were trading at a premium to
the Peregin offer on Thursday, at 1.4120 euros.
In bidding for PT SGPS dos Santos wants to link the Portugal
Telecom business, Oi and Angolan telecoms firm Unitel, Silva
said.
"Terra Peregrin wants to be a minority shareholder, without
control, but with a relevant stake of a group in Brazil which
has holdings in other (geographic) areas," Silva told reporters
in the first official comment on dos Santos's bid rationale.
"We want to return to the corporate project of this leader
in the Portuguese-speaking world, involving 260 million people
and more than 110 million clients."
Dos Santos, who is listed by Forbes as Africa's richest
woman with a net worth of $3.7 billion, already has a large
stake in Portugal's second-biggest telecoms firm, NOS.
Dos Santos is chief executive of Unitel and owns 25 percent
of the company, with other Angolan investors, including
state-oil company Sonangol, holding another 50 percent.
The remaining 25 percent is owned by Africatel, the
majority-owned regional subsidiary of Portugal Telecom which now
belongs to Oi. In September Oi said it was looking to sell its
75 percent stake in Africatel Holdings.
Following the Oi merger, PT SGPS's stake in Oi is
effectively its only asset, apart from 900 million euros of
debts owed by Rioforte, a now bankrupt investment vehicle of the
Espirito Santo family.
The default on that debt earlier this year led to a revision
of the terms of the Oi merger with Portugal Telecom, handing the
debt back to Portugal Telecom SGPS and reducing its stake in Oi
to 25.6 percent from 38 percent.
(Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Greg Mahlich)