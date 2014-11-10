* Bid aimed to keep PT group intact, thwart possible asset
sale
* Altice made offer for PT assets to Oi
* Analysts say dos Santos's bid price may be too low
By Andrei Khalip
LISBON, Nov 10 Brazilian telecom company Oi
said on Monday it would push ahead with plans to take
over the operational assets of Portugal Telecom, dismissing a
gambit by Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos that could
scupper the deal.
Oi announced last year a deal to merge with Portugal
Telecom's phone and cable TV networks. But dos Santos, who is
listed by Forbes as Africa's richest woman, unveiled an offer on
Sunday for Portugal Telecom's holding company which was split
off under the deal and now belongs to various shareholders.
The offer by dos Santos - the 41-year-old daughter of the
president of Angola, a former Portuguese colony - made a splash
in the telecom world because the holding company owns 25.7
percent of the new operational firm that is combining Oi and the
Portuguese assets.
The bid aims to make dos Santos a major shareholder in the
new Brazilian-Portuguese operational firm, giving her a say over
strategy, according to a person close to the businesswoman.
Oi has said it may sell its Portuguese assets to pay down
debts, a possibility that is on the table since French telecoms
group Altice bid for them last week..
However, one of the conditions of dos Santos's offer of 1.35
euros per share was that Oi should not sell the assets, which
are now called PT Portugal.
Her offer was not directed at Oi. Rather it will be the
holding company's shareholders, which include the new bank that
has emerged from bankrupt Portuguese lender Banco Espirito
Santo, to evaluate any offer.
Still, in its statement, Oi brushed off the dos Santos offer
as untimely, saying it considered "inopportune any change in the
previously agreed terms of definitive contracts".
Shares in Portugal Telecom jumped 14 percent to
1.39 euros after trading in the shares resumed on Monday
afternoon following a suspension, but then rolled back to around
1.35 euros - in line with the bid price.
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Javier Borrachero said that dos
Santos's move appeared as "an opportunistic offer simply to
delay or hamper the potential sale of PT Portugal", adding that
the takeover bid is "ultimately unlikely to succeed."
Borrachero said that taking into account Altice's 7 billion
euro offer for the Portuguese assets, Portugal Telecom value
would be 1.5 euros per share, well above dos Santos's offer.
The merger of Oi and Portugal Telecom, which was finalised
earlier this year, has run into problems. It got caught up in
the financial woes of Portugal's Espirito Santo family, a saga
that has bankrupted several of the clan's companies and prompted
a bailout of Portugal's largest listed bank over the summer.
One of the family companies owed 900 million euros to
Portugal Telecom, and ended up defaulting. Oi said it had not
known about the debt, and the default resulted in changes to the
original terms of its merger with Portugal Telecom. The holding
company is still holding the debt.
Dos Santos's offer is the latest in a string of corporate
offensives for Angola's richest woman.
The daughter of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, she is
nicknamed "The Princess" and has spearheaded Angolan investments
in banks, telecoms and other sectors, particularly in Portugal.
She has a 18.6 percent stake in Portuguese bank BPI and owns a
quarter of leading Angolan bank BIC, which also operates in
Portugal. She has indirect holdings too in telecoms company NOS
and oil firm Galp in Portugal.
Her conspicuous wealth in a country where, despite its oil
riches, poverty is widespread and which still bears the scars of
a post-independence civil war, has drawn criticism. Dos Santos
rejects suggestions that her business empire stems from her
political connections.
