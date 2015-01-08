LISBON Jan 8 Portugal Telecom SGPS has
said next week's shareholder meeting to approve the sale of its
former assets by merger partner Oi will take place as planned,
quashing media speculation the vote might be postponed and
boosting its shares.
The stock, which slumped over 20 percent to all-time lows on
Wednesday, recovered 8 percent in early trading on Thursday
after the statement from the company's board.
It was also supported by a ban on short-selling in Portugal
Telecom (PT) shares declared by the market regulator CMVM for
Thursday.
Shareholders are required to approve a 7.4 billion euro sale
of the Portuguese assets to telecoms group Altice.
The PT board said the meeting was going ahead, that it saw
no reasons to postpone it and that only shareholders themselves
could decide to suspend it.
It warned, however, that an approval of the sale by
shareholders would mean forsaking the goal of the merger with Oi
agreed last year, which aimed to a create a leading global
operator with some 100 million clients.
PT SGPS is the largest single shareholder in Oi with a 25.6
percent stake. Oi now owns PT Portugal, the operating assets
that belonged to PT SGPS before the merger. Oi has agreed to
sell them to Altice, but the deal hinges on the approval of PT
shareholders.
