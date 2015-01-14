(Adds analyst comment, details on meeting)
LISBON Jan 14 Shares in Portugal Telecom
jumped on Wednesday on speculation shareholders will
ultimately approve the sale of its former operations by its
merger partner, Brazil's Oi, without raising the risk
of the merger's reversal.
Shareholders on Monday postponed a meeting to decide on the
7.4 billion euro ($8.7 billion) sale of assets by Oi to Altice
. But they refused to cancel it or modify the agenda of
the next meeting to vote on dissolving the merger, as proposed
by Portugal Telecom's workers union and the assembly chairman at
one point.
The initial reaction to the postponement to Jan. 22 was to
sell off Oi and Portugal Telecom shares, but the latter recouped
most of their initial losses on Tuesday to close only about 2
percent lower, after two sessions in which trade was suspended.
"Looks like the market's bet is that the most likely
scenario is that shareholders will approve the sale at the next
meeting without reversing the merger," said Sergio Vieira, a
trader at brokerage Orey Financial in Lisbon.
Portugal Telecom's only valuable asset after the merger
would be its 25.6 percent stake in the enlarged Oi, which should
benefit from the sale and help Portugal Telecom's valuation.
"It's a convoluted way around, but the asset sale ultimately
helps PT," said Allan Nichols, senior analyst at research firm
Morningstar.
The sale would give Oi more flexibility and muscle for a
telecom sector consolidation in Brazil and should pave the way
for further disposals of former PT assets in Africa and Asia.
"All that should get the sentiment improving for Oi and help
PT ... At this point your best bet is to vote for the deal. They
don't have a lot of choice. Anything else it's ugly, especially
unwinding the merger, which would be really difficult," Nichols
said.
Portuguese media and telecom holding company Ongoing, which
is a major shareholder in Portugal Telecom, said it saw no valid
alternative to the asset sale and the merger is not at stake.
Antonio Menezes Cordeiro, chairman of the shareholder
meeting who initially argued the merger became invalid after Oi
agreed to sell the assets, later acknowledged that any attempt
to break off the deal would be legally complex because the deal
included a share issue by Oi in Brazil.
Portugal Telecom shares, which had slumped to a record low
of 0.629 euros at one stage on Tuesday, were up 17 percent at
0.819 euros by 1201 GMT.
