SAO PAULO Jan 22 Preferred shares of Brazilian telecom Oi SA jumped over 20 percent in early Thursday trading in a sign of growing confidence that shareholders at merger partner Portugal Telecom SGPS would approve an asset sale later in the day.

Oi executives have argued the 7.4 billion euro ($8.6 billion) sale of Portuguese assets to Altice SA is crucial to shoring up its balance sheet and making big deals in Brazil, but shareholder concerns pushed the vote back 10 days.

($1 = 0.86 euros) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)