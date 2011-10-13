LISBON Oct 13 The number of foreign tourists
staying in Portuguese hotels jumped more than 12 percent in the
three summer months, helping to drive hotel revenues almost 10
percent higher from a year earlier, official data showed on
Thursday.
The data released by the National Statistics Agency is good
news for the heavily indebted country's economy, which is mired
in a recession as the government is implementing tough austerity
measures under a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout.
Revenue from tourism, including hotels, accounts for more
than 10 percent of the Iberian country's gross domestic product.
The institute's data showed that between June and August --
when most visitors come to Portugal -- hotel revenues rose to
737 million euros while over 2.6 million foreign tourists stayed
in the country's hotels.
Total hotel revenues in the first eight months of the year
rose more than 7 percent to 1.34 billion euros and the total
number of customers, including foreign and local travellers,
rose over 6 percent to 9.8 million. Foreigners accounted for
just over a half of that number.
Last year, the number of foreign tourists rose 6 percent,
recovering most of 2009's 8 percent fall, while hotel revenues
increased 3 percent after a 10-percent slide the previous year.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Toby Chopra)