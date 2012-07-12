LISBON, July 12 Numbers of foreign tourists in
Portuguese hotels rose about 3 percent year on year in the first
five months of 2012 to nearly 2.6 million, but overall revenues
dropped as locals cut back on hotel stays, reflecting the impact
of a deep recession.
The National Statistics Institute said on Thursday hotel
revenues fell nearly 4 percent to 582 million euros ($713
million) in January-May.
Portugal saw record high tourism activity last year, lifting
hotel revenues to nearly 2 billion euros -- their highest since
2008 and a welcome economic shot in the arm for the debt-laden
country.
Overall revenue from tourism, including hotels, accounts for
around 10 percent of the Atlantic coastal country's gross
domestic product.
Portugal is mired in its worst recession since the 1970s as
the government pursues tough austerity measures under a 78
billion euro EU/IMF bailout.
The total number of visitors staying in hotels, including
local travellers, fell 3 percent to 4.8 million in January-May,
the institute said.
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)