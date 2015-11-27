LISBON Nov 27 Portugal's left-dominated parliament voted on Friday to reverse recent concession contracts signed by the previous government that put public transport companies in Lisbon and Porto under private management.

In June, unlisted Spanish transport company Avanza won an eight-year concession to run Lisbon's Carris bus and tram network as well as the Lisbon Metro. France's Transdev had won the Porto Metro contract, and Spain's Alsa, owned by Britain's National Express Group won a 10-year contract to run the Porto ground transport company STCP.

The centre-right government, that was ousted earlier this month, sought to sell the concessions to save public coffers tens of millions of euros in investment for much-needed fleet renewal and maintenance.

Along with privatisation of national infrastructure assets, the liberalisation of the public transport sector was one of the conditions of Portugal's bailout programme which it exited last year, having far overshot its privatisation revenue target. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)