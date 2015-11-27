LISBON Nov 27 Portugal's left-dominated
parliament voted on Friday to reverse recent concession
contracts signed by the previous government that put public
transport companies in Lisbon and Porto under private
management.
In June, unlisted Spanish transport company Avanza won an
eight-year concession to run Lisbon's Carris bus and tram
network as well as the Lisbon Metro. France's Transdev had won
the Porto Metro contract, and Spain's Alsa, owned by Britain's
National Express Group won a 10-year contract to run the
Porto ground transport company STCP.
The centre-right government, that was ousted earlier this
month, sought to sell the concessions to save public coffers
tens of millions of euros in investment for much-needed fleet
renewal and maintenance.
Along with privatisation of national infrastructure assets,
the liberalisation of the public transport sector was one of the
conditions of Portugal's bailout programme which it exited last
year, having far overshot its privatisation revenue target.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip,
editing by Axel Bugge)