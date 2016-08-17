LISBON Aug 17 Portugal's short-term borrowing costs fell in a Treasury bill auction on Wednesday, shrugging off a steep rise in secondary market bond yields after rating agency DBRS warned that pressures were building on the country's creditworthiness.

The IGCP debt agency sold 400 million euros ($450.6 million)in 3-month T-bills and 900 million euros in 11-month paper, exceeding the upper range of its planned offer amount of 1 billion euros total for both maturities.

The average yield on the 3-month paper fell to minus 0.108 percent from 0.075 percent in the previous auction in June. The longer maturity yielded 0.007 percent, down from 0.038 percent at the previous auction of a similar-dated maturity last month.

Demand for 3-month bills outstripped the amount placed by 1.96 times in the auction, and by 2.31 times for the longer maturity.

In the meantime, Portugal's bond yields rose to two week highs in the secondary market after DBRS told Reuters it was concerned about Portugal's economic slowdown in the second quarter, making it hard to contain high levels of government and corporate debt and while the banking sector is under strain.

The agency's view is closely watched because it is the only one of the four raters recognised by the European Central Bank to give Portugal the investment grade rating it needs to qualify for the central bank's quantitative easing scheme. ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)