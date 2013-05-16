LISBON May 16 Vodafone will double the size of its fibre optic network in Portugal to cover 1 million homes by 2015, it said on Thursday, as it seeks to more effectively compete against Portugal Telecom and the soon-to-be-merged duo of Zon and Sonaecom.

The move comes as Vodafone looks to offer bundled Internet, pay-TV, mobile and fixed telephone services by expanding its fibre network beyond the greater Lisbon and Porto regions.

"We are expanding as we speak to go from 500,000 homes now to one million in two years" a spokeswoman told Reuters, without giving details on how much it will cost.

Portugal Telecom's network already reaches 1.6 million homes and it plans to add another million by 2015 with an investment of 150 million euros.

Despite Portugal's steep recession and record unemployment, the numbers of subscribers of service packages that include Internet and pay-TV have been growing.

Vodafone lags fourth in Portugal's pay-TV operators ranking but is the country's second-largest mobile services operator, with seven million clients.

The UK-based company also announced on Thursday that it had reached a deal in Germany with Deutsche Telekom that will enable it to offer its German customers TV over superfast broadband.