LISBON, Sept 28 Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Wednesday his country would be vulnerable if any country in the euro zone were to default on its debts.

"I don't want any country to default but if this were to happen, it is evident...we would be vulnerable to an accident of this nature," Passos Coelho told parliament when asked if Portugal would consider asking for a second bailout.

"If that were to happen, we cannot exclude that Portugal's assistance plan would have to be reinforced."

He said he did not expect any country to default but if it were to happen, he would expect the European Central Bank to provide liquidity to Portuguese and Irish banks.

Portugal is seen by some economists as the country most directly in the firing line if Greece defaults as it is also under a bailout, along with Ireland, from the European Union and IMF.

"There are foreign risks and we can't fail to take these risks into consideration," said Passos Coelho. "These risks are today evident to a lot of people."

The centre-right government has adopted sweeping spending cuts and across-the-board tax hikes to meet budget goals under the bailout. The government has promised to cut the budget deficit to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year from 9.2 percent in 2010.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge; editing by Ron Askew)