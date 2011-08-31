LISBON Aug 31 Portugal Telecom PTC.LS posted on Wednesday a sharper-than-expected 40 percent fall in second-quarter net profit after extraordinary gains a year earlier and as domestic revenues dropped amid a recession.

PT said in a statement net profit fell to 98 million euros ($142.1 million), coming in below an average forecast of 108 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Still, overall revenues nearly doubled to 1.7 billion euros after the incorporation of PT's near 26 percent stake in Brazil's telecom giant Oi TMLP4.SA in the company's earnings. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 74 percent to 642 million euros, exceeding analysts' forecast of 611 million euros.