(Corrects year to 2013 from 2014 in headline and text in story transmitted January 12)

LISBON Jan 12 Portugal Telecom has all its financing needs covered through the end of 2013, the company's CEO Zeinal Bava said on Thursday, promising to stick to planned investment and payouts to shareholders despite a deep recession in Portugal.

"Our company is financed until 2014, we are steady and maintain all our commitments to shareholders. We have no intentions of altering investment plans or dividends," he told a conference.

PT has promised to pay 0.65 euros per share in dividends for 2011 and plans to increase the payout by 3-5 percent a year until 2015. (Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas and Sergio Goncalves)