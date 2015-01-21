LISBON Jan 21 Portugal Telecom SGPS has provided the securities regulator with the information it requested to safeguard shareholders' rights in deciding on the sale of Oi's Portuguese telecoms assets to rival Altice SA, PT's board said on Wednesday.

The market regulator, CMVM, asked PT's board for more information ahead of a Jan. 22 shareholder meeting to decide on the deal by Oi to sell Portugal Telecom's former operations to Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi's Altice for 7.4 billion euros ($8.57 billion). CMVM also asked for measures to fully safeguard shareholder rights and the legality of any decisions taken.

PT SGPS' step removes another hurdle to the shareholder vote, which has been dogged by uncertainty and delays.

The vote has already been called into question by a number of stakeholders as the sale would effectively unwind last year's merger between Brazil's Oi and Portugal Telecom SGPS, which left the latter as a holding company with a 25.6 percent stake in the enlarged Oi group.

The sale of PT Telecom to Altice has to be approved by a two-thirds majority of PT SGPS shareholder voting rights represented at the meeting.

PT repeated a previous statement, saying any such move to undo the merger would lead to a "legal dispute of unpredictable duration in the Brazilian courts", which could create value destruction.

Shares in PT are trading near record lows, and were down 1.4 percent at 0.635 euros. ($1 = 0.8638 euros)