BRASILIA Oct 2 The planned combination of Brazil's Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA is unlikely to face opposition from Brazil's antitrust regulators, a Brazilian government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Portugal Telecom's merger with Oi is expected to create a telecommunications company with about $19 billion in annual revenue and over 100 million customers. Earlier on Wednesday, another source said Brazil's telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel is likely to approve the deal as well.