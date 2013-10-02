BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 2 The combined entity formed by Portugal Telecom SGPS SA and Brazil's Grupo Oi SA will continue to focus on debt reduction as a key part of strategy, Zeinal Bava, the chief executive of the Brazilian company, said on Wednesday.
The combination will create a telecommunications company with about $17 billion in annual revenue and over 100 million customers. Shareholders of the Portuguese company will get a 38 percent stake in the combined company. Oi will control the rest of the new company.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.