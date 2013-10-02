LISBON Oct 2 The new company formed by the proposed merger of Portugal Telecom and Brazil's telecommunications giant Oi aims to be a top global player in the sector, Oi's chief executive Zeinal Bava said on Wednesday.

Bava told Reuters that the estimated synergies of 5 billion reais from the merger is a "conservative estimate," adding that the new company will have potential for strong growth in the Brazilian market.

"We've been through this very carefully and identified 5 billion reais of synergies, which is huge in the context of a cross-border transaction, albeit it is a conservative estimate when compared to other transactions in the sector," Bava said in a written statement sent to Reuters.

Bava said the company had a strong position in the markets it operates in. Bava will be the CEO of the new company.

"The new company will have a unique position in the strategic markets in which it operates, with a high growth potential in Brazil underpinned by convergence and mobility, as well as in Portugal by leveraging on technological and innovation leadership," he said.

He also said he was "confident in the new company's ability to improve the free cash flow profile and reduce leverage, through a continued focus on financial discipline, the monetization of synergies and a clear commitment to operational excellence." (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)